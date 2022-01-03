© kritchanut dreamstime.com

inTEST closes acquisition of Acculogic

Test and process solutions provider, inTEST Corporation, has completed its acquisition of Acculogic, Inc. and its affiliates. The Company announced that it would acquire Acculogic for approximately USD 9 million earlier in December 2021.

“We have been making great progress with our 5-Point Growth Strategy since its launch at the beginning of the year, and this acquisition further demonstrates our ability to execute on our plan to grow the business at a greater rate than the market by expanding its global reach and enhancing its product portfolio. I would like to personally welcome the entire Acculogic organization into the inTEST family as we are excited to add their leading technologies and automation services into our electronic test portfolio,” says Nick Grant, President and CEO inTEST, in a press release. Acculogic is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada, and provides a range of electronic test solutions, including the design and manufacturing of complete test systems and engineering services supporting defect-free volume production processes for electronic devices, circuit boards, and EV batteries. Acculogic also has engineering and sales support facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Lake Forest, California, and Hamburg, Germany. The company has 50 employees and generates approximately 75% of its revenue in the defense/aerospace, automotive and life science markets.