© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Epec invests in new equipment at Texas location

Epec Engineered Technologies says it has invested more than USD 1 million in new equipment at its NetVia Group PCB manufacturing facility located outside of Dallas, Texas.

More specifically, the company have added an Orbotech Dimension 6 AOI with Microvia inspection capability, a Mivatek 200L LED laser direct imaging system, a Miocrocraft EMMA Flying probe electrical tester with 1000V HiPot testing capability, along with several metallurgical microscopes and an automatic metallographic grinding and polishing machine to improve throughput in its laboratory. “Since the acquisition of NetVia by Epec Engineered Technologies in November of 2020, the growth of our business has required that we increase our capacity and our equipment resilience to ensure that we can meet our customers’ delivery and technology needs. saysWe are dedicated to ensuring that we can manufacture high-technology rigid circuit boards and rigid-flex PCBs for our customers, which will require us to increase our equipment in terms of capacity and capability every year,” stated Ed McMahon, CEO of Epec Engineered Technologies, in a press release.