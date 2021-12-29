© NCAB Group

NCAB acquires German PCB supplier

NCAB Group says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in META Leiterplatten GmbH & CO. KG based in Villingen-Schwenningen in southern Germany.

META, which was founded in 2000, serves customers in Germany and expects to reach net sales of about SEK 85 million in 2021 with an estimated EBITA of SEK 4.5 million. The company provides PCB-solutions in the HMLV (High-Mix-Low-Volume) segment, mainly in the industrial, consumer and medical sectors. Their suppliers are located in China and Taiwan. The company has 17 employees, all based in the headquarter in Germany. The acquisition is expected to bring synergies in the areas of Factory Management, suppliers, payment terms as well as in logistics and laboratory. The transaction is estimated to be closed in the beginning of January 2022. “META is a well-managed trader of high-quality PCBs and complements our German business very well. It is an important component of NCAB’s strategy to actively participate in the consolidation of the market. META will be integrated with NCAB Europe,” says Anders Forsén, CFO of NCAB in the press release.