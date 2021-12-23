© Sanmina

North American EMS industry up 2.5% in November

Total North American EMS shipments in November 2021 were up 2.5% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments rose 4.0%, says the IPC.

“Orders continue to outpace shipments by a wide margin. This discrepancy continues to be driven by supply chain disruptions and worker shortages,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Orders are up 22.3 percent this year while shipments are up 1.3 percent.” The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.43. EMS bookings in November rose 27.3% year-over-year and rose 10.1% from the previous month.