Manz to supply assembly equipment to Britishvolt

Manz says that it has received an order from machines for assembling lithium-ion battery cells from UK battery manufacturer, Britishvolt. The total order volume amounts to more than EUR 70 million for this first expansion phase; and further projects are already in the planning stage.

As part of a closed cooperation, Manz has been assigned by UK battery cell technology developer and manufacturer Britishvolt to implement the first expansion stage for cell-assembly of a production line for the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells in Northumberland, Northern England. As part of this lighthouse project, Manz already provided support throughout the planning phase of the new production facility at the Cambois site in the Northeast of England. Delivery of the production systems is scheduled for 2023, with production to start as early as the end of the same year. For this first expansion stage with a production capacity of 4 GWh, the order volume is over EUR 70 million. The project will have an impact on sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023. In a jointly signed Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies also agree to further expand their strategic cooperation in order to be able to implement the ambitious growth plans of Britishvolt quickly and efficiently. Within the framework of the cooperation, the realization of further lines for cylindrical and prismatic cells is planned both in England and in Canada. These are intended to increase Britishvolt's total production capacity to well over 100 GWh.