Jabil to manufacture IoT wearable for cruise fleet

EMS provider Jabil has partnered with Carnival Corporation & plc to manufacture and fulfill the Princess Medallion, a wearable containing a blend of communication technologies, at is location in Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic.

The medallion wearable was launched in 2017, and the IoT device aims to "maximizes a cruise vacation in real-time based upon guests’ choices and preferences," as the company puts it. The work that will take place in Jabil’s Bajos de Haina facility will increase just-in-time, direct-to-port fulfillment of the Princess Medallion to the Princess Fleet. The facility provides over 60,000 square feet of total manufacturing space in addition to 36,000 feet of clean room. “The partnership of two Florida-based companies coming together in the Dominican Republic, where we both operate, will help Princess Cruises overcome many of the logistics gridlocks challenging the market today,” says Mike Mahaz, Vice President of Global Business Units at Jabil in the press release. “Our advanced manufacturing capabilities in one of our newest sites will meet the needs of this world-class wearable that improves the travel experience for Princess guests,” he added. Carnival Corporation and Jabil officially unveiled the manufacturing line for the wearable device at Jabil’s Bajos de Haina facility on Monday, December 20. “The proximity of Jabil’s state-of-the-art facilities and factory automation along with their exceptional track record across consumer, medical and military device manufacturing gives us a tremendous opportunity to support the increased demand for our experiential IoT wearables and also support good paying jobs in the Dominican Republic in the highly-desirable sector,” adds John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “This development also reflects the continuation of Carnival’s impressive investment throughout the Caribbean to stimulate economic growth and prosperity across the region.”