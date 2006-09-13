Caplinq in distributon agreement with AAA

Caplinq Nederland signs definitive agreement to represent Advanced Applied Adhesives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Caplinq Nederland announced today its plans to represent Advanced Applied Adhesives (AAA) to its customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Under the terms of the agreement, Caplinq will represent AAA's complete product offering including AAA's proprietary technology for conductive and non-conductive die attach pastes, and B-stage products for leadframe, laminate and stacked die applications.



Advanced Applied Adhesives offers a wide range of conductive and non-conductive die attach adhesives for Leadframe, BGA, and Stacked Die applications, featuring low bleed, low CTE, low stress, and the recently introduced Self-Filleting? capabilities. In addition, a number of B-stage materials are available for BOC (Board-on-Chip), Bottom Die Attach, and Wafer-Back-Coating applications.



“We are proud to join forces with Chris Perabo and the CAPLINQ Nederland team,” remarked Frank Husson, President of AAA. “The reputation and expertise of Chris is well known in the industry. We are truly excited about the opportunities available to us through his extensive contacts and years of experience in the European semiconductor market.”



The die attach and specialty adhesive offering of AAA complements the strategic direction of CAPLINQ Nederland, who's aim is to supply a complete line of products to semiconductor manufacturers thereby enabling them to reduce their time-to-market.



“CAPLINQ's customers will be the real beneficiaries of this new relationship,” stated Chris Perabo, Founder of CAPLINQ Nederland. “AAA has a reputation in the industry to be very innovative and very responsive, two key elements needed to meet customers' latest package design needs.”