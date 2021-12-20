© Delta Electronics

Delta to acquire Universal Instruments

Power and thermal management solutions provider, Delta Electronics, has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based precision automation solutions provider, Universal Instruments Corporation, for USD 88.9 million.

Delta will, via a subsidiary, acquire UI Acquisition Holding Co., the owner of Universal Instruments and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries. The Taiwanese company says that the transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging the companies’ combined R&D and customer base. The transaction will also strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry. “Universal Instruments has built a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business. Furthermore, by adding Universal’s precision automation machine offering and leading technologies to our highly diversified industrial automation portfolio, we can offer customers total solutions capable of enhancing the productivity and carbon footprint of their production lines. Universal Instruments’ rich experiences in standard automation machines will also enhance Delta’s product development processes. We look forward to cooperating deeply with Universal Instruments to accelerate the development of Delta’s next-generation smart manufacturing solutions,” says Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta’s chief executive officer, in the press release., Jean-Luc Pelissier, Universal’s chief executive officer, adds “Delta has been a long term customer partner of Universal Instruments, and we are privileged to now be part of the Delta family. Delta’s global scale, strong presence in Asia, smart manufacturing prowess, and deep understanding of electronics automation needs supports our technology development and growth strategy. This unique combination will expand our scalability, improve our global reach, and also complement our supply chain and manufacturing footprint, thereby greatly benefiting all our customers.”