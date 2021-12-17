© isola group

Isola opens its new global headquarters

The material science company has unveiled its new global headquarters, which houses manufacturing facility, R&D, analytical services and corporate offices – all is located in Chandler, Arizona.

The company says in a press update that the facility is fully equipped with a research laboratory and a new lamination and fabrication facility, which was designed to serve US fabricator’s need for quick turnaround and prototype business. The building has been designed to utilise a mix of advanced technology, custom automation to reduce lead times and to promote an incredible amount of flexibility for the company's PCB customers. The new headquarters features a 118,000 square feet manufacturing facility and houses a variety of associates that support the company's operations, this includes Isola technicians, chemists, engineering, product development, manufacturing, as well as customer service, billing and collections, finance, IT, legal, human resources, business development, marketing, sales and executive team.