Sony to exit market for smaller LCDs

Sony announced that it will exit the market for LCD panels of sizes 24 inch and below.

The reason Sony named is that the margins are shrinking and the competiton gets tougher in the LCD panel segment and especially in the segment of the smaller sized LCDs.



In December Sony is planning to quit its manufacturing of these panels but it is still unknown how many employees that will be affected by this action. However Sony stated that its end user support and service operations will continue even after December.