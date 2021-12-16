© NOTE

Note forecasts growth of at least 60% for Q4 2021

Swedish EMS provider Note says that the company's sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to amount to at least SEK 745 million (EUR 72.65 million), which corresponds to a growth of at least 60%.

In addition, the company says that the operating margin is expected to exceed the record margin in the third quarter of 9.4%. Both sales and earnings are expected to exceed the market’s expectations. Demand for Note's services remains at record levels in all domestic markets, especially in Sweden, UK and China. The strong sales development, especially in the Industrial and Greentech customer segments, is expected to result in that both the operating profit and operating margin from ordinary trading in Q4 will reach the highest level so far for a single quarter.