Rank Company 3Q21 revenue 3Q20 revenue YoY change 1 Qualcomm 7,733 4,967 56% 2 Nvidia 6,612 4,261 55% 3 Broadcom 5,430 4,626 17% 4 MediaTek 4,703 3,300 43% 5 AMD 4,313 2,801 54% 6 Novatek 1,376 746 84% 7 Marvell 1,166 742 57% 8 Realtek 1,039 760 37% 9 Xiling 936 767 22% 10 Himax 421 240 75% Total top 10 33,729 23,210 45%

Table only show the top 10 design companies with publicly disclosed earnings Qualcomm’s revenues includes its QCT business only Nvidia’s revenues excludes its OEM/IP business Broadcom’s revenue includes its semiconductor business only