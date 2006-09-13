Siemens Romania dominant in Nokia merger

Siemens will bring in 45 engineers to the Romanian branch of the post-Nokia-Siemens networks merger.

Adrian Baicusi CEO, Siemens Romania told local news papers “The new company will have our rich portfolio that includes logistics provided for Vodafone, Electrocentrale and the Ministry of Internal Affairs."



The two companies announced their intent to merge the networks business group of Nokia and the carrier-related operations of Siemens into a new entity, to be called Nokia Siemens Networks.