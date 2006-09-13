Infineon opens front-end fab in Malaysia

Infineon Technologies AG has announced the opening of its first Asia-based front-end power fab located in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Malaysia.

At the ceremony, the Honourable Dato' Seri Rafidah Aziz, Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, gave one of the opening speeches and together with Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, President and CEO of Infineon, officially opened the new power fab. Infineon invests approximately US $1 billion (equal to approximately 3.8 billion Malaysian Ringgit) in the Kulim power fab. At full capacity, the fab will employ about 1,700 people. Maximum capacity will be about 100,000 wafer starts per month using wafer discs with a diameter of 200 mm (8 inch). The new facility will produce power and logic chips used in industrial and automotive power applications.

