© Nidec

Nidec breaks ground on new factory in Serbia

The Japanese company has broken ground on a new European manufacturing facility in in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The facility of Nidec Electric Motor Serbia LLC, is expected to be completed by mid 2022, and will focus on the manufacturing and sales of automobile motors and related products. The new factory will provide employment to 1,000 people – and that's only related to Phase 1 of the factory construction. In Europe, where environmental regulations and major countries’ automobile CO2 emission regulations are becoming increasingly stricter, demand for automotive motors is expanding. Therefore, the company plans to open new factories in Serbia for multiple businesses in the future, Nidec states in a press release. Nidec has started recruitment for the positions of management of production and specialist for R&Dy. Nidec is looking to design and develop products locally in Serbia and says it will enhance relationships with local academic and research institutions to actively hire engineers.