Finland selects F-35 Lightning II as its next fighter

The Finnish Government has announced Lockheed Martin's 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II is the aircraft selected from its HX Fighter Program.

"We are honored the Government of Finland through its thorough, open competition has selected the F-35, and we look forward to partnering with the Finnish Defence Forces and Finnish defence industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 aircraft," says Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin's vice president and general manager of the F-35 Program in a press release. "The F-35 will provide Finnish industries unique digital capabilities that leverage 5th Generation engineering and manufacturing. The production work will continue for more than 20 years, and the F-35 sustainment work will continue into the 2070s." The Finnish Air Force will receive 64 F-35A multirole stealth fighters, a robust weapons package, a sustainment solution tailored to Finland's unique security of supply requirements, as well as a comprehensive training program.