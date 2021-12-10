© Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars has been hacked – R&D property stolen

The Swedish car manufacturer announces that one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party. Investigations confirm that a limited amount of R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion.

Volvo Cars says in an update that – based on information available – there may be an impact on the company’s operation as a result of the intrusion. After detecting the unauthorised access, Volvo Cars Immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities. Volvo Cars says it's conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft. "The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of its customers' cars or their personal data," the company writes in the update.