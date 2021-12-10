© Scanfil

Scanfil revises its expectations on 2021

Scanfil revises its adjusted operating profit downwards and narrows the range of turnover for 2021. The company says that the downward revision is mainly due to the ongoing challenges in material availability as well as the worsening of the COVID-19 situation in locations where the company operates.

However, the company says that while it is revising its expectations for 2021, customer demand has remained strong during the last quarter. Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 680 – 700 million, and its adjusted operating profit will be the range of EUR 38 – 41 million. The company also says in the update that the guidance for the remainder of 2021 still involves uncertainties related to the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, as well as the effects of the pandemic on the delivery capability of the supply chain, factories production capabilities as well as customer demand. In Scanfil's previous outlook for the full year of 2021 the company expected turnover to be EUR 670 – 710 million, and its adjusted operating profit would range between EUR 41 – 44 million.