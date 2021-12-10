© DVS Global PCB | December 10, 2021
DVS Global more than doubles its headcount via acquisition
Italian PCB supplier, DVS-Global, is expanding is operations via the acquisition of Hong Kong based Vycom Global Sources.
During 2019, DVS acquired a stake in its then business partner Vycom Global Sources, a Hong Kong based PCB trader. Fast forward to 2021 and DVS has now acquired 100% of Vycom Global Sources, and effectively turned it into a wholly owned subsidiary – which in early 2022 will operate under the name DVS Pacific Ltd. Vycom Global Sources is essentially a PCB trader. However, the company does offer additional services such as technical support and production audit – which will now add to the expertise offered by DVS. With the addition of Vycom, DVS has added more than 30 additional employees and four additional locations. DVS now host operational offices in Italy, Switzerland, Hong Kong, China and the USA, the company details to Evertiq. For the current year, DVS-Global expect to record a consolidated turnover of more than USD 30 million, out of which at least USD 25 million has been obtained from the Italian PCB market. With the addition of Vycom, DVS expects synergy effects which will allow the company to grow even further. Now that you enter 2022 with the additional muscles of DVS Pacific Ltd, what are your expectations on the new year? “In 2022 we expect a growth of 10-15% in the domestic market (Italy), in Eastern Europe and Switzerland where DVS PACIFIC is present. This growth could be even bigger thanks to our new headquarters in Italy, which will have a modern logistics hub which will allow customers of the DVS group to enter into agreements for the management and storage of PCBs,” Denis Vigo, President of DVS, tells Evertiq. “Our goal is to become a leader on the Italian market as early as 2022 and consolidate our presence in other European countries, also passing through further acquisitions,” the president continues.