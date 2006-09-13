Flextronics to lay off 380 in France

Flextronics plans to cut 380 of its staff in Châteaudun, France due to lost orders from Nortel and Alcatel.

Nortel Network plans to transfer its production of its "S18000" GSM equipment from the Flextronics plant in Châteaudun to Sanmina-SCI in Mexico.



Also Alcatel plans to move its production of UMTS equipment from the plant to an unknown location. Alcatel bought the 3G business from Nortel a couple of weeks ago.



Together these orders count for 80% of the total volume at the Flextronics factory in Châteaudun. 380 out of 800 jobs are in danger within 6 months if Nortel and Alcatel plan to go ahead with the transfers, local media reports.



The plant in Châteaudun was taken over by Flextronics in 2004 as part of a large manufacturing agreement between Flextronics and Nortel.