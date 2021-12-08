© Michigan Governors Office

195 new jobs created when EOI Pioneer expands in Dundee, Michigan

Automotive electronics manufacturer, EOI Pioner, is expanding its operations in the village of Dundee, Michigan. With the USD 14 million investment, the company is aiming to grow its global automotive business and create 195 new jobs

"Michigan's business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce provide an environment where businesses like EOI Pioneer can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Monroe County,"says Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a press release. "This is great news for working people, their families, and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like EOI Pioneer, we can continue to push forward to make our state's economy stronger than ever." The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of USD 14 million and create up to 195 new jobs with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Ohio, Ontario and Tennessee. The project has been awarded a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. EOI Pioneer is a subsidiary of Taiwanese Excellence Optoelectronics, a manufacturer of LED light source and electronics assemblies for the automotive industry. The company plans to establish new manufacturing operations in an existing building at its facility in Dundee. "It's our goal to become one of the pioneers of innovative light sources in automotive industry, to create value to our customers, and to make a big contribution to the world. Today as we celebrate this facility's opening, we are very grateful for our governor, Ms. Gretchen Whitmer, the state of Michigan, MEDC, Monroe County, and the village of Dundee, for the kindness of the support that has been provided," says EOI Chairman and President Fanny Huang in the press release. "We are also very thankful for the incentives offered to EOI Pioneer. We will strive for the success of our company and our staff, as well as utilizing our resources to help grow our village, our county, and our state."