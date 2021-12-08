© samsung

New leadership takes the helm at Samsung Electronics

The South Korean electronics giant has announced its new leadership for the next phase of the company’s future growth and to strengthen its business competitiveness. Jong-Hee Han to lead the newly merged SET Division, Kyehyun Kyung to head the Device Solutions (DS) Division

Jong-Hee (JH) Han was promoted to Vice Chairman and CEO, and will lead the newly merged SET Division as he continues to head the Visual Display Business. President Kyehyun Kyung was also named CEO and will lead the DS Division. JH Han is an expert in TV research and development and has played a major role in the company achieving its position in global TV sales over the years. He is expected to strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET Division and help drive new businesses and technologies. Kyehyun Kyung, who has been the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, brings expertise from semiconductor design, having previously been the head of Samsung Electronics’ Flash Product & Technology Team as well as part of the DRAM Design Team. He is expected to help maintain the company’s semiconductor position and lead innovation in the components business.