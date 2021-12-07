© Tohoku Pioneer

SVI completes its acquisition of Tohoku Solutions

EMS provider SVI, announces that it has completed its previously announced Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake in Tohoku Pioneer (Thailand). With the deal complete, Tohoku Pioneer (Thailand) Company Limited has changed its name to Tohoku Solutions.

´Tohoku Solutions adds 900 employees, with expertise in manufacturing precision metal and plastic parts, as well as mechanical assembly, to the SVI team. The acquired company has a long history of servicing the Japanese customers and international Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive markets. The acquisition of Tohoku Solutions marks a milestone for SVI, as it significantly expands the vertical capabilities of the company, complementing the existing solutions in cable assembly, PCBA and box-build solutions. With customers across Europe, Asia and America, and a manufacturing footprint suited to cater to customer’s requirements in a time of supply chain disruption, the acquisition of Tohoku Solutions adds to SVI's offering. “Today marks a great day for SVI, as we welcome 900 new colleagues to the SVI family – we are very excited for you to join us on the exciting journey ahead for our company. The expertise and dedication I have seen in Tohoku Solutions are exceptional, and I am confident that this acquisition will greatly complement our current offerings and expand our value proposition to our customers,” says Mr. Pongsak Lothongkam, the major shareholder of SVI in a press release.