© Meyer Burger

Increased sick leave forces Meyer Burger to reduce output

The development of the Covid pandemic in Germany, with sharply rising infection figures, is also causing above-average absences due to illness and officially ordered quarantine among Meyer Burger's workforce.

This has forced the company to temporarily operate only one of two production lines at its plant in Freiberg (Saxony) and to adjust the production plans for its solar modules accordingly. This company says in a press release that the reduction is expected to last until the end of January, 2022. At the same time, the company says that the ramp-up of production is technologically on track. The production machines have demonstrated the planned throughput and are delivering the high quality of solar cells and modules expected by Meyer Burger and its customers. However, due to the ongoing work required for the planned expansion of the existing manufacturing facility from 0.4 to 1 Gigawatt, production output at the Freiberg site was and is additionally temporarily restricted. The production restrictions will also have a negative impact on sales in 2021. The previous guidance for 2023 remains valid, the company says. Due to conservative planning of deliveries to customers, the reduced output has only a minor, short-term impact on a small number of confirmed orders. Order intake continues to develop positively even in the Covid pandemic, which is reflected in a growing order backlog.