Samsung, SanDisk investing in SiliconSystems

SiliconSystems, Inc. announced a strategic Series C investment by Samsung Ventures.

Samsung Ventures invests in leading technology companies related to the business activities of the Samsung Group, including flagship company Samsung Electronics, SiliconSystems' primary supplier of storage components. SiliconSystems designs, manufactures, and markets its advanced storage technology exclusively to the Enterprise System OEM market. The companies provided no further information regarding Samsung's Series C financing.



“Samsung invests in highly innovative market leaders and SiliconSystems is an outstanding performer by every metric,” said Bill Byun, Investment Principal, Samsung Ventures.



“We view SiliconSystems as a key market enabler in the rapidly developing solid-state storage market and we intend to strongly promote the excellent relationship between our two organizations.”



“We are extremely pleased at Samsung's commitment to SiliconSystems,” stated Michael Hajeck, SiliconSystems' CEO and co-founder.



“Samsung is a leader in semiconductor and other key technologies and widely recognized as one of the most successful and fastest growing global names. Samsung's support for SiliconSystems going forward will be key to assuring our continuing growth.”



Previous investors in SiliconSystems include SanDisk Corporation and venture capital firms Miramar Venture Partners, Rustic Canyon Partners, and Shepherd Ventures. SiliconSystems intends to use the Series C financing to expand R&D and global sales and marketing programs.