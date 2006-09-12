SMT & Inspection | September 12, 2006
Valor acquires business from EO Tech
Valor Computerized Systems Ltd. acquires Electronics Assembly Manufacturing Execution Technologies from EO Tech GmbH.
Valor Computerized Systems Ltd. has announced the acquisition of numerous technologies from Swiss company EO Tech GmbH. The purchase of technologies for inspection and test, workflow management, and quality control puts Valor in a unique position to provide the industry's leading assembly planning and execution software for electronics manufacturers.
Under the terms of the agreement, Valor has acquired the exclusive rights to EO Tech's electronics assembly, QA, test and repair software. The software from EO Tech delivers key functionality in the areas of test and inspection, paperless repair, manual assembly, box build, workflow control, quality control, ERP integration, and enterprise-level reporting. Valor expects to integrate this functionality into its next generation Manufacturing Planning and Execution Suite (MPES), planned for launch during 2007. Valor's research and development department will also broaden its quality and test expertise by integrating EO Tech's team of experienced engineers with its operations.
Commenting on the acquisition, Ofer Shofman, Valor's president and CEO, said, "EO Tech's technology further strengthens Valor's electronics-specific solutions, in both depth of integration to additional critical factory floor operations and breadth of coverage as an end-to-end solution for electronics assembly and test operations. We anticipate that it will accelerate our development program and will help us realize our Dynamic Assembly vision sooner than expected. We expect this will enable our customers to make the next step towards overcoming the productivity gap, and will help them increase their profits by optimizing yield, shortening cycle time, and extracting more value out of existing capital investments and reduced inventories."
Valor's strategy for Dynamic Assembly reaches beyond the boundaries of current DFM and PCB assembly offerings. Based around an intelligent data model, the company's Manufacturing Planning and Execution Suite (MPES) provides closed loop planning and execution, real-time assembly and optimization, and right-first-time programming.
Built on modern Microsoft technology, the EO Tech software is a multi-dimensional manufacturing information and quality system that maximizes quality and continuously improves production processes. It has been successfully implemented and field proven in companies across the industry.
