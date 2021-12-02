© Soitec Electronics Production | December 02, 2021
Soitec acquires NovaSiC, strengthens SiC wafer technology
Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, acquires NovaSiC, a technology company specialized in polishing and reclaiming wafers on silicon carbide, to accelerate the company’s technology development and strengthen its positioning on the automotive and industrial markets.
The acquisition allows Soitec to drive the development of semiconductors for power supply systems in electromobility and industrial applications, a press release reads. Soitec is expanding its product portfolio beyond Silicon on Insulator with silicon carbide, saying that the crystal material unlocks "greater performance, optimized design and lower environmental impact for power electronics", making it "a perfect fit" in particular for electric vehicles and other power efficient applications. “The acquisition of NovaSiC and the integration of its expertise in wafering, polishing and reclaiming brings the latest technology building block for Soitec to deliver an optimal final product and prepare the industrialization phase of our SmartSiC product line. The expertise of NovaSiC will help us further accelerate the go-to-market and adoption of our smart silicon carbide applications in the promising and demanding automotive and industrial markets, Bernard Aspar, COO of Soitec, states in the press release. “We are very pleased to join a world-leader in semiconductor materials like Soitec. We look forward to providing our expertise to support the roadmap of Soitec’s new, very promising product line, and to contributing to the adoption of Soitec´s smart silicon carbide solutions, ” said Didier Marsan, CEO of NovaSiC, in the press release. The closing of the transaction is expected before the end of calendar year 2021.