TRS Capital acquires majority stake in Alta Electronics
TRS Capital, an early stage investment company, has acquired a majority stake in Alta Electronics, a supplier of interconnect products headquartered in Canada.
Serving the transit, automotive, telecommunications, defense, heavy equipment, and aerospace industries, Alta provides wiring harnesses, cable assemblies, and electrical component distribution internationally. The company offers manufacturing, assembly, kitting, processing, product sourcing, and distribution services. The current management team will remain in place, a press release reads. “We chose to invest in Alta Electronics because of its excellent reputation for providing quality products and superior service, and its strong leadership team. It also aligns with several of our other investments, having a similar customer base. We plan to help Alta expand into the U.S. market and widen its international reach. Due to our existing relationships within the industries it serves, we expect to help Alta achieve significant growth,” said Robert Sires, Founder and CEO of TRS Capital, in the press release. ”This investment will allow us to add more inventory and some much needed equipment, enabling us to expand at a significant pace in the next few years,” said Curtis Gresswell, President of Alta Electronics, in the press release. “We chose TRS because of Bob Sires’ experience, willingness to take chances, and no-nonsense approach to decision making—no long meetings, just hear the facts, make the best decision, and move forward. Also, the TRS team’s extensive knowledge of manufacturing and distribution, as well as their familiarity with our customer base, will dovetail nicely with Alta going forward. Synergies with the TRS group of growing companies will complement us very well; we look forward to this next chapter of Alta Electronics,” Gresswell adds.