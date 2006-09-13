MacDermid boss to become<br>owner of the company

According to pcdandm.com MacDermid's Chairman and Executive Officer is about to take a major stake of ownership in the company.

Daniel H. Leever, MacDermid's chairman and chief executive officer, and Court Square Capital Partners has delivered a letter of intent to purchase all of MacDermid's outstanding common stock at $32.50 per share.



According to pcdandm.com another of MacDermid's directors, Joseph Silvestri, is involved in the proposal and is a partner of Court Square Capital Partners.