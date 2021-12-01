© Juki

LeeMAH Electronics selects Juki’s G-Titan screen printer

Juki Automation Systems, a subsidiary of Juki Corporation, says that EMS provider LeeMAH Electronics has purchased a new G-Titan Screen Printer with auto dispensing.

The system has been installed at the LeeMAH Electronics Dallas, Texas facility and the sale was facilitated by Scott Fillebrown, Principal at Southwest Systems Technology. The new G-Titan Screen Printer is equipped for I4.0, lights-out manufacturing and quality print control. Standard features include stencil inspection, solder paste rolling measurement, stencil flattener, support block crash prevention, and automatic solder paste dispense (500g jar). The G-Titan features SPI closed-loop communication. The smart SPI closed-loop function provides SPI detection information to the printer to auto adjust and offset printing conditions. This is currently compatible with major SPI manufacturers.The automated solder paste dispensing reduces production costs by reducing production personnel, dispensing the paste directly from the jar.