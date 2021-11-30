© richard thomas dreamstime.com

Songwon to expand its semiconductor chemicals production

South Korean chemicals company Songwon Industrial, has announced that it is investing to expand its chemical production capacity for semiconductors.

Demand for semiconductors keep rising rapidly and with it, customer demand for high-end specialty chemicals and raw materials for IT industries (including semiconductors) as well as display materials is growing significantly. Songwon's says in a press release that this capacity increase investment, in the main chemicals used for producing semiconductors, will deliver sufficient supply to meet the strong demand in this industry. A new advanced production line is being built to enable Songwon to achieve the capacities required to meet evolving customer needs from January 2022. “We’re aiming to expand our electronic material business, and in particular semiconductor related materials,” says Dongkyung (DK) Park, Leader Business Unit Specialty Chemicals and Leader Global Research & Development in the press release. “Moving upstream with backward integration which is one of Songwon's main strengths, we will be maximizing our know-how and optimizing our technology to help us to secure the best quality from the raw materials and for the final products.”