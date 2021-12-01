Ad
© ESIA Analysis | December 01, 2021

Global semiconductor market expected to grow 25.6% in 2021

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects the worldwide semiconductor market growth to rise from 6.8% in 2020 to an outstanding 25.6% in the year 2021, reports the European Semiconductor Industry Association.

The increase corresponds to a market size of USD 553 billion. This will be the biggest step-up since a 31.8% increase in 2010, eleven years ago. The semiconductor market overall was not negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Robust consumer demand pushed all major product categories to double-digit growth-rates, except Optoelectronics. The largest growth contributors are Memory with 34.6%, followed by Analog with 30.9% and Logic with 27.3%. In 2021, all geographical regions are expected to show a double-digit growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow 26.7%. Europe is expected to recover totally in 2021 and is expected to show a market increase of 25.6%. The Americas are expected to show a growth of 24.6%, and Japan 19.5%. For 2022, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 8.8% to USD 601 billion, driven by a double-digit growth of the Sensors and Logic category. All other product categories are also expected to show positive growth rates. All regions are expected to grow in 2022.
