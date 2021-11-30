© ICAPE Group

JAPCC joins ICAPE and becomes ICAPE Netherlands

The French PCB andCustom made Technical part supplier continues to expand and increase its presence globally, this time in the Netherlands ICAPE acquires JAPCC.

Founded back in 2003, JAPCC is a supplier of technical products to the Dutch and German market and relies on a strong AVL, mainly in Asia. The merger is described as a great addition for the ICAPE Group and its strategy to expand on the European continent. After the opening of business units in Poland, in Sweden, the acquisition of BAE in Germany, the acquisition of IDELEC in France, ICAPE Group continues to add muscles and talents. In November 2021, Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group, and Melvin Brummelhuis, CEO of JAPCC united the companies under the name of ICAPE Netherlands. “The partnership between ICAPE Group and JAPCC allows us to offer our customers a wider range of products, technologies, service, and suppliers. Partly due to the global footprint of ICAPE Group, with headquarters in France, America, and China, we can benefit in the current market of globalization and scaling up, but certainly be there for all customers, from small to large. This step also creates great growth opportunities for an expansion of our activities on the Dutch market and a further expansion on the German market. Together with CIPEM’s products, we also hope to be able to realize our strategy «serving the customers’ needs of Technical Parts» even better”, says Melvin Brummelhuis in the press release. “ICAPE Group is established and efficient in Germany and we have been looking at the Netherlands for a few years now. It is a dynamic country with real industrial potential. Our policy has always been to offer the closest proximity to our customers while ensuring them the quality of service of an international group. We are extremely happy and confident to welcome JAPCC to our family. We studied how this team proceeds and they are very organized, professional, and dedicated to their customers. ICAPE Group will benefit from new projects and customers, reinforce its AVL, and ICAPE Netherlands can rely on our strong organization and all the services offered by our headquarters in Asia. It’s a win-win combination and we walk together in the same direction with high objectives,” says Cyril Calvignac. For ICAPE Group, the new office and facility in Eibergen is also a strategic move for its logistic organisation. Recently, the ICAPE Group benefited from an increase in its logistics capacities in Germany with a new base in Nuremberg and is working to optimise its transport and storage forces in France and Sweden. With an addition of a 340 square metre warehouse inside the offices of ICAPE Netherlands, the company will be able to offer multiple options to its customers for reducing the lead times and better control the costs.