KA Wiking transfers from Estonia to Poland

KA Wiking, a member of the TVAB-group, is moving it's manufacturing from Estonia to TVAB's plant in Poland.

The TVAB-group manufactures wire harnesses for the transportation and engineering industries. The group includes TVAB Invest AB in Töcksfors, Sweden, KA Wiking in Skänninge, Sweden and TVAB Sp.z.o.o., in Lodz, Poland. Annual group sales is approx 30 million euros.



The production in Estonia is currently placed with a contract manufacturer. In conjunction with the expansion of TVAB's operations in Poland all volume manufacturing will be concentrated there. The integration will result in significant efficiency improvement with regards to the flow of material and products and a better utilisation of machines and facilities. The move will be completed before the end of 2006 and require recruitment of approx. 35 people in Poland.