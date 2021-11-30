© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

NetVia Group joins forces with Epec Engineered Technologies

Texas based PCB manufacturer NetVia Group, is joining forces with Epec Engineered Technologies to increase both companies range of services and long-term financial strength.

Epec LLC, is designer and manufacturer of high-reliability products, including printed circuit boards, flex/rigid-flex PCBs, custom battery packs, user interfaces, RF products, cable assemblies and more. The acquisition of the Netvia Group into the Epec family will add yet another layer of PCB expertise. "After working with the team over the past several years, we have the highest respect and regard for Epec as a successful industry leader, with a proven long-term growth plan that will give our valued customers great support and services," says Jeff Forbus, President of NetVia, in a press release. "We are very excited and welcome NetVia Group and their employees into the growing Epec family. Jeff and his dedicated team have built a tremendous reputation, which seamlessly fits into Epec's proven manufacturing capabilities, and over 95% first-time-right, quick-turn, on-time delivery," says Ed McMahon, CEO of Epec. "Jeff and I are confident of a seamless transition, as all of NetVia's customers will work long-term with the same sales, customer service, and engineering employees, as we expand the manufacturing, inspection, and engineering capabilities at the Irving, Texas, location. Together, Jeff and I look forward to capitalizing on our complementary capabilities and growing our business for many years to come."