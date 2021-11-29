© Bosch

Bosch to invest €74 million to expand Mexican operations

The German company announces that it plans to invest EUR 74 million to increase production at its plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

"We are glad to announce this investment that speaks of the confidence in the Aguascalientes plant and its people; in addition to the great existing conditions in the state to be very productive", Orlando Ramirez, vice-president and Plant Manager in a press release. The investment is intended for the installation of a new production line for IPB systems (Integrated Power Brake), which integrates ESP (electronic stability program) and an electronic brake booster in a single module. "With this important investment, we strengthen our Mobility business with another state-of-the-art component and confirm our commitment to our Aguascalientes plant to produce life-saving technology," René Schlegel, president of Bosch Mexico says. In a short statement to Evertiq, the company says that the it expects to be able to start operating the new production line in 2025.