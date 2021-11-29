© Exeger

Exeger to build a second solar cell factory in Sweden

Swedish solar cell producer, Exeger, announces that the company will expand with a new industrial-scale factory, located in the Kista area of Stockholm, Sweden.

Having received the final environmental permit from the County Administrative Board of Stockholm, Exeger can produce up to 2.5 million square metres of solar cells. This makes it Europe’s largest solar cell factory in terms of square meter production, the company states in a press release. The factory is being built inside an existing structure to minimise environmental impact. It is designed with modularity in mind to allow a fast-paced increase in production capacity. The possibility to swiftly increase capacity will enable Exeger to grow at an accelerated pace to match the market demand for its solar cell technology, Powerfoyle. The first step in the factory expansion is to create redundancy of the existing production facility during mid-2022. Once operational Exeger will have two production sites, which caters to the needs of tech giants that require redundancy in production. “Since founding Exeger in 2009, my goal has been to build a new Swedish industry. After twelve years of scaling research, building our first production site, and now shipping solar cells every week to customers, I feel my incredibly talented and focused team has succeeded. This final environmental permit is a momentous step for the future of Exeger as it allows us to produce 2.5 million m2 of Powerfoyle annually in a second factory, also in Stockholm. It is absolutely vital in reaching our vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030 and will cement Exeger as a Swedish industrial powerhouse in the years ahead,” says Giovanni Fili, CEO & Founder of Exeger, in the perss release. In November 2019, Exeger partnered with Swedish industrialisation and manufacturing expert ABB. They have since then been a key partner in the robotisation of Exeger’s first production site and the partnership will be further solidified during the construction of the second factory in Kista. Once completed, the new factory will be fully automised and robotised with ABB supplying their deep industrial expertise.