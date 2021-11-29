© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

The US adds 27 companies to the “Entity List”

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has added 27 foreign entities and individuals to the Entity List for “engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The 27 entities and individuals are located in China (PRC), Japan, Pakistan and Singapore. One entity based in Russia was added to the Military End-User (MEU) list, an update from the Bureau of Industry and Security reads. “Global trade and commerce should support peace, prosperity, and good-paying jobs, not national security risks. Today’s actions will help prevent the diversion of U.S. technologies to the PRC’s and Russia’s military advancement and activities of non-proliferation concern like Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program. The Department of Commerce is committed to effectively using export controls to protect our national security,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. Eight technology entities based in the PRC are being added to the list as the US works to prevent domestic emerging technologies from being used in China’s quantum computing efforts that support military applications. The new actions will also restrict exports to Chinese producers of electronics that the support the Chinese military’s modernisation efforts.