ViTrox partners with The EMC3 Group

In order to meet the growing demand from the region, VViTrox Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of machine vision inspection solutions provider ViTrox Corporation Berhad, is strengthening its sales channel in Florida by collaborating with The EMC3 Group

The EMC3 Group is an SMT and semiconductor electronics sales and manufacturing services company serving the entire state of Florida. The EMC3 Group has established strong relationships in the industry with more than 25 years of business.