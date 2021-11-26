© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Dixon to manufacture Acer laptops in India

Indian EMS provider, Dixon Technologies, announced that it has partnered with Acer India for the manufacturing of laptops at its manufacturing facility in Noida, which will have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 laptops annually.

Acer says it provide the know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in the laptops category. Acer currently manufactures desktops, All-in-One PCs and tablets in its Puducherry facility “Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance," says said Harish Kohli, President and managing director, Acer India, in a press release. “Acer has been a strong supporter of Make In India initiative by Government Of India. We are already manufacturing Desktops, All-in-One PCs and Tablets in India, with this new initiatives, we have capability to produce our complete PC product range,” says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India. He continues to say the Acer has always believed in developing local manufacturing ecosystem to deliver its products and that Dixon technologies is the company's first partner for the laptop category. Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies, adds, “Acer India is the leading PC brand in India and one of the globally leading companies. We are excited to enter this category and manufacture laptops in India. Acer India established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide thanks to its advanced technology.” Acer plans to manufacture laptops at the Dixon Factory will also create new employment opportunities, however, the announcement does not specifying how many new opportunities will be created.