TÜV Rheinland opens new testing services laboratory in Ohio

TÜV Rheinland announces that the company has opened its newest testing services laboratory in West Unity, Ohio, USA. The new testing facility will support nondestructive and destructive testing in the Mid-West.

Specialising in nondestructive and destructive testing services for industry sectors including automotive, aviation/aerospace and infrastructure, TÜV Rheinland of North America’s (TRNA), northwest Ohio facility is equipped to provide a full range of testing requirements, including a custom-built, fully automated magnetic particle system which provides efficiency and accuracy not achievable with off the shelf systems, a press release reads. Production hardness testing and additional nondestructive testing capabilities round out the testing services offered in the new facility. “Situated along the critical I-80/90 corridor, this new facility is conveniently located close to several manufacturing hub cities and further expands the range of capabilities and geographic reach already available through our other existing laboratories in North America,” says Mike Forbes, Operations Manager at TÜV Rheinland of North America. He adds, “It is designed to provide the same high quality testing services and level of service that TÜV Rheinland’s customers have come to know and expect from our exceptional team of professionals.”