© Pixabay

CBAK Energy starts operations at new battery plant

CBAK Energy Technology, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, has started operations at its lithium battery manufacturing plant in the city of Nanjing in China's Jiangsu province.

The plant is equipped with an initial annual capacity of 0.7 GWh for the company's new 32140 battery model that targets the light electric vehicle (LEV) and electric vehicle sectors. These batteries are being gradually delivered to customers as the plant's output is progressively expanding to full production capacity. Additionally, CBAK Energy is on track to complete the first construction phase for its Nanjing facility by the end of 2022 when the total capacity of the first phase is expected to be expanded to 2 GWh per year, a press release reads. The company has also raised the planned capacity for the second phase of the Project to 18 GWh per year from the original 6 GWh per year to meet growing customer demands. CBAK Energy says it plans to start construction of the second phase by the end of this year. CBAK has also started operating a new production line at its Dalian facility to make an annual 0.4 GWh of its new 26700 battery model, an upgrade from its original 26650 battery model, for the LEV and energy storage sectors. Output from this new production line was ramped up in earlier November, and production in Dalian facility will last until the second quarter of 2022 to fulfill the number of orders already received. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures recently adopted in Dalian by the local government, operations of this new production line, along with CBAK's existing production lines in the city, have been suspended and may continue to be suspended for additional time.