Zimmer Group plans further expansion

Despite the difficulties on the market, German automation solution provider, Zimmer Group, continues to see strong demand. So much so that the company is looking to expand.

"The strong increase in demand worldwide in almost all product areas, makes a comprehensive and global expansion strategy for the coming years necessary in order to continue to develop the enormous potential in Europe, Asia and Americas as quickly as possible," states Achim Gauss, Managing Director, Technology and Sales in a press release. The company aims to increase capacity at its production site in Germany with an expansion of 5,000 square metres. "This will enable us to meet the steadily increasing demand, especially from Asia, but also Americas and parts of Europe. In addition, the Zimmer Group currently has around 40 new job advertisements, for the Rheinau site alone," explains Günther Zimmer, Owner and Managing Director. Martin Zimmer, Owner and Managing Director, explain that the company has in previous years invested into its R&D, which have expanded the Zimmer Group’s product portfolio. But now it’s time to increase the actual production. "China has become our number one growth market in recent years and we are bursting at the seams at our office in Shanghai. For this reason, a new building is now planned in China, although it will not be built in the metropolis of Shanghai, but 250 kilometres away in Jintan, Jiangsu Province," says Achim Gauss. The decision to establish a new Chinese location in the Jintan region was not only based on economic conditions, but also on the opportunities to network with other German companies. India is also increasingly important for the Zimmer Group. "For our sales office there, we will be able to present a plan for expansion in the coming year," Achim Gauss continues. In order to increase our market opportunities in the Americas, the company set up its own sales office in Querétaro, Mexico, in August of this year and is planning to do the same for Canada in the upcoming months.