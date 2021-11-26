© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry sales up 6% in October

Total North American PCB shipments in October 2021 were up 6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments fell 8.9%.

PCB year-to-date bookings in October were up 19.8% compared to last year. Bookings in October fell 4% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.15. “PCB orders fell slightly in October but remain well above 2020 levels and are 2.3 percent higher than 2019 levels,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Shipments continue to be constrained by supply chain dislocations. Shipments should be roughly 15 percent higher than they were given recent order volume,” DuBravac added.