© LANXESS

Lanxess to expand high-tech plastics production in China

Lanxess says it will expand its production network in China. The specialty chemicals company will build a second compounding line for Durethan- and Pocan-branded high-tech engineering plastics at its manufacturing site in Changzhou.

The investment of around EUR 30 million will increase the capacity in Changzhou by 30,000 metric tons per year. Together with existing facilities in Changzhou and Wuxi, this will bring the company’s total compounding capacity in China to 110,000 metric tons per year. The new line is planned to go online in the first quarter of 2023. Lanxess sees e-mobility as a major field of application for its polyamide (PA) 6 and PA 66 compounds Durethan, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) compounds Pocan and the endless fiber-reinforced composites Tepex. The company already offers a wide range of products that meet the most challenging standards and norms of the electrical and electronics industry worldwide in terms of flame retardance, electrical properties and ecological behavior. “This expansion caters to the strong demand we experience from the growing Chinese automotive industry. As e-mobility is booming, it is driving new requirements for lightweight applications and continuously increases the share of electronic components used in cars”, says Hubert Fink, Member of the Board of the Management of Lanxess, in a press release. “The new production line marks another vital step in enlarging our footprint in Greater China.”