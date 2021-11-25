© IPC

North American EMS industry down 4.4% in October

Total North American EMS shipments in October 2021 were down 4.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments fell 0.8%, says the IPC.

EMS bookings in October rose 40.0% year-over-year and rose 22.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.48. “Supply chain constraints and parts availability continue to hamper electronics manufacturing. Order flow grew strongly during the month, while shipments declined,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist in an update. “I estimate shipments were roughly 12 percent below were they would be in a well-functioning market.”