Electronics manufacturer to open new facility in North Carolina

EMS provider, Precision Graphics, Inc., is investing USD 5.1 million as it expands with a new production facility in in Snow Hill, Greene County, creating 70 jobs.

“It’s great that another manufacturing company has selected rural North Carolina as the best place to grow their business,” says North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, in a press release. Precision Graphics, with headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey, is a family-owned electronics manufacturing solutions provider. The company serves customers in sectors such as robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. The new manufacturing facility in Snow Hill will compliment Precision Graphic’s existing facilities in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and Somerville, New Jersey. “When Precision Graphics made the decision to begin our strategic facility expansion, we quickly realized a partnership with the state of North Carolina offered exactly what we had envisioned to continue to expand our business, in terms of a great facility, strong workforce, and business friendly environment,” says Alec Weissman, CEO and Owner of Precision Graphics, in the press release. “Our customers have trusted us with their electronics manufacturing for 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business for the next 50 years here in Snow Hill.”