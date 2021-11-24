© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

NEOTech sells Massachusetts site

EMS provider NEOTech has reportedly sold its manufacturing plant in Westborough, Massachusetts.

The company sold the plant for USD 20.6 million last week, according to a report from the Worcester Business Journal, which cites the Worcester South District Registry of Deeds. The 200,000 square foot property was sold on November 16 to Lincoln Property Co., a Dallas -based commercial and residential real estate company. NEOTech did not respond when contacted by the WBJournal. At the facility NEOTech focused on low-to-medium volume, higher mix electronics production. Everything from prototyping to NPI to Box build took place here. The site is also certified according toISO 9001: 2015, ISO 13485: 2016, AS 9100: 2016 as well as ITAR and FDA registered.