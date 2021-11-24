© Kurtz Ersa

Kurtz Ersa takes over Schiller Automation

The manufacturer of electronics production equipment is taking yet another step in the expansion of its “Automation” business unit. Kurtz Ersa and Schiller Automation will join forces in the global market for automation solutions in the future. Stefan Schiller, Managing Director of Schiller Automation, has informed his employees about the 100% takeover of the company by the Kurtz Ersa Group.

Schiller Automation is a niche supplier of automation solutions for the automotive and electronics industries. With this addition, Kurtz Ersa is continuing its strategy of providing production solutions for its customers with its three business units “Electronics Production Equipment”, “Moulding Machines” and “Automation”. “Thanks to Schiller Automation´s excellent market position, existing know-how and many years of industrial experience, we will significantly develop our ‘Automation’ business unit,” says Kurtz Ersa CEO Rainer Kurtz, in a press release. The acquired company was founded back in 1978 and is today a supplier of integrated automation, process and system solutions. The company focuses on assembly lines for the automotive industry and medical technology. The headquarters of company, with currently 160 employees, is in Sonnenbühl in the state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. “By becoming part of the Kurtz Ersa Group with a worldwide sales and service network and a long-term growth strategy, completely new growth opportunities and development possibilities are opening up for Schiller Automation in the Kurtz Ersa business unit ‘Automation’ – while at the same time providing security for the employees´ jobs and the Sonnenbühl site,” says the Managing Director of Schiller Automation, Stefan Schiller.