Nilar reduces its workforce in Sweden

The Swedish developer and manufacturer of batteries announces today that two notices of dismissal have been issued, among collective agreement employees and white-collar employees in Gävle and white-collar employees in Täby.

The company says that the notice will affect 110 employees and that negotiations with trade unions will be initiated. The background to the notice is said to be a need to temporarily slow down the business. Both Nilar and Nilar's partners have had major difficulties with the purchase of electronic components, which has had a significant effect on sales for the period. In addition, problems with product stability and product quality have now arisen during the ramp-up of production, the company explains in a press release. To avoid stock build-up and until product stability and quality problems have been resolved, Nilar will temporarily reduce production and delay planned ramp-up.